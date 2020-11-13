Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

