Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NYSE CRK opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

