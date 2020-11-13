Comparing Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) & Qian Yuan Baixing (OTCMKTS:QYBX)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and Qian Yuan Baixing (OTCMKTS:QYBX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Qian Yuan Baixing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16% Qian Yuan Baixing N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qian Yuan Baixing has a beta of -1.91, indicating that its share price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lions Gate Entertainment and Qian Yuan Baixing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43 Qian Yuan Baixing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $11.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Qian Yuan Baixing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Qian Yuan Baixing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.52 -$188.40 million $0.38 24.05 Qian Yuan Baixing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qian Yuan Baixing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Qian Yuan Baixing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Qian Yuan Baixing

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. focuses on the medical equipment diagnostic and biotech business. The company was formerly known as MDCorp. and changed its name to Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. in May 2018. Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

