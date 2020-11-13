Comparing KE (NYSE:BEKE) & Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KE and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 3 0 2.40

KE presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.77%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus price target of $138.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than KE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 10.70% 4.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KE and Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.36 $535.30 million $14.09 9.06

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats KE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

