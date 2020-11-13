Comparing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beam Global and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.90%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Daqo New Energy 12.01% 10.52% 5.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 24.34 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -21.14 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 8.46 $29.52 million $2.02 105.52

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Beam Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

