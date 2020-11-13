Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,382 shares of company stock worth $571,653. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

