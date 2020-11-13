Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

