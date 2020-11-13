Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.54.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

