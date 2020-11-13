Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUF.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

CUF.UN stock opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.72.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

