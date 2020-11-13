Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUF.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

CUF.UN stock opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.72.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

