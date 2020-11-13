Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Gap Down to $137.07

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.07, but opened at $125.84. Coherent shares last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 2,185 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Coherent by 767.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

