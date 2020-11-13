Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $70,260.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $472,846,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 327,923 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $12,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

