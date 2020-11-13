Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.