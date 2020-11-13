CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

CME opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

