CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

About CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

