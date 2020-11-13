Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$8.25. The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 1066101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 million and a PE ratio of 354.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.40 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

