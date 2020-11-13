Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$8.25. The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 1066101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 million and a PE ratio of 354.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.40 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

