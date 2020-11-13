Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,040. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

