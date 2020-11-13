Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.
In other news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,040. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
