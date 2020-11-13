Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 171.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cintas by 708.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $349.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $368.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

