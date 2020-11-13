Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $253.00 to $280.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $224.92 and last traded at $223.17, with a volume of 24320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.20.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $3,855,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.79. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

