CIBC Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

