Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.37. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -865.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -4,669.23%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

