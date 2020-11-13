CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of CGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

CGG stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.68. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

