Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $97,558.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 848,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,613,771.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at $60,531,456.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,319 shares of company stock worth $1,331,952. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.