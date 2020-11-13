CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

