CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

