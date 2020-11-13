CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

CBRE stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

