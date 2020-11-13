Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) versus Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) Financial Survey

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and Brandt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus target price of $98.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%.

Volatility and Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Brandt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.73 $374.40 million $4.73 18.22 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Brandt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

