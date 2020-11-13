Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NYSE CTLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

