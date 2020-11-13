Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) vs. Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Head-To-Head Survey

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Scorpio Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67

Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 194.20%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Scorpio Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A Scorpio Bulkers $224.58 million 0.67 $44.65 million $11.90 1.02

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Scorpio Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Bulkers -82.21% -1.40% -0.72%

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats Castor Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

