Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 18,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14.

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.