Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 6.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.50. The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47. 1,174,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,547,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cars.com by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

