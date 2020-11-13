CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

CarMax stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

