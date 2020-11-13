CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 0.76. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $95,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.