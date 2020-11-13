Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $17,246.44 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $17,246.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,373.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $247,230.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $216,030.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $245,190.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Kirk Somers sold 82 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $6,519.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $113.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,813,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

