Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $11,244.80 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 112 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $11,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50.

On Thursday, August 13th, Andrew Christiansen sold 54 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.16, for a total value of $4,274.64.

Shares of CDLX opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $113.23.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.