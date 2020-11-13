Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $11,244.80 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 112 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $11,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 6th, Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Andrew Christiansen sold 54 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.16, for a total value of $4,274.64.
Shares of CDLX opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $113.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
