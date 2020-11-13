Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $757.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $500,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

