Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed significant improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Management highlighted that strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. The company anticipates a modest sequential improvement in total revenues in the third quarter and a more pronounced improvement in trends in the final quarter. Notably, the company remains well positioned to capitalize the recovery in the luxury market.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of CPRI opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capri by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

