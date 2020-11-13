Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$32.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of -8.84. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.93.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

