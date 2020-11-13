Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Canon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.43. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

