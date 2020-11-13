Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to $60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at June 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.