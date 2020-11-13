Canaccord Genuity Upgrades True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.73. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 208.42%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

