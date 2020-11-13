Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) alerts:

CF opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.68. The firm has a market cap of $750.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.