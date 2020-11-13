Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target to $50.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,711,880 shares of company stock worth $103,777,847.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

