Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Cameco by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 25,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 212,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 122,794 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cameco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,225,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 151,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

