California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $17.00. California BanCorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
California BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALB)
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
