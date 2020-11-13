Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Insider Andrew Suckling Purchases 78,904 Shares

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) insider Andrew Suckling purchased 78,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29).

Andrew Suckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Andrew Suckling acquired 49,999 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,999.84 ($10,451.84).

Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cadence Minerals Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 16.99 ($0.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.28.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

About Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

