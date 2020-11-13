C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 267.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,477 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 204,673 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,000.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,109.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

