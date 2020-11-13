BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 372,240 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

