Brown & Brown (BRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2020 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives bode well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. It boasts strong balance sheet. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses are likely to put a stain on margin expansion. Poor return on equity implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. Its third-quarter EPS beat estimates on organic growth and margin expansion.”

10/30/2020 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.35 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Brown & Brown Inc alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.