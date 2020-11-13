Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

