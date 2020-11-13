Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $19.63

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.